Pa. firefighters to battle wildfires in Oregon

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time this year, Pennsylvania firefighters are flying out west to help battle wildfires.

Twenty firefighters from across the state are heading to Redmond, Oregon Saturday morning. They will be assigned a specific wildfire once their flight lands.

They prepared their equipment in Lower Swatara Township Friday night.

Adam, a fire forester from Duncannon, is leading the crew.

“Good experience to bring back in state,” said Adam, who has been on 15 trips to fight wildfires. “Also, it’s an opportunity to help out when they have a need out west.”

The firefighters’ list of duties is endless. They’ll be protecting buildings, working with different agencies and digging hand lines.

“They’re going to be creating a fire line to separate the fire from the fuels and keep the fire from advancing,” said Matt Reed, the chief of wildlife operations at the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry.

The group has long, 16-hour days ahead.

They’re dealing with high-heat, dry conditions and constant physical work.

“Sleeping in tents every night,” said Adam. “Sometimes there’s showers provided. Sometimes there’s not.”

About 250 Pennsylvania firefighters battled the blazes last year.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry says this year has been different.

“For the last couple of years, fire seasons started a lot earlier out west,” said Reed. “It got off to a slow start this year with all the precipitation all of the states were getting.”

No matter what they’re facing, firefighters are used to sacrifice.

Adam says seeing they’re making a difference makes it all worth it.

“It can be tough…leaving kids, leaving family,” said Adam. “I try to put it into perspective. Its an opportunity to help people that need it. There’s people out there that are losing homes. Things are a lot worse for them than there is to sacrifice.”

Pennsylvania already has two other crews organized and ready for whenever the next call comes in.