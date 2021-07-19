Pa. gas prices edge past national average, sit at $3.25 per gallon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg gas prices have risen nearly five cents per gallon over the past week beating out the national average of $3.16/g on Monday.

According to data from GasBuddy, Harrisburg gas prices rose 4.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.22/g, Those prices are 12 cents higher than a month ago and nearly 80 cents per gallon higher than last year.

In Lancaster, prices rose to $3.25 per gallon while York and reading edged past at $3.26.

“Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Over the weekend, OPEC came to an agreement on production “to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022,” added De Haan.

He says OPEC’s oil production will return to pre-pandemic levels “which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”