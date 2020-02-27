Pa. Health Secretary: more funding needed to address coronavirus

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary is reacting to the federal response to the coronavirus. Dr. Rachel Levine says her department is in almost daily contact with CDC officials in Atlanta.

She says there is public health preparedness funding, which has allowed preparedness and epidemiology bureaus to be up and running in “incident command mode” for weeks.

But Dr. Levine says there needs to be more funding directed toward a specific response.

“It’s critical that Congress authorize funding to the CDC, other aspects of the federal government, other states and territories for our response,” said Dr. Levine.

State officials have reached out to colleges and universities to be sure they are prepared if the coronavirus is found in PA. There are currently no cases in the commonwealth.