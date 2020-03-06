Pa. Health Secretary recommends preparing emergency kits in case people need to self-quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary took to Twitter to remind people: now is the time to prepare emergency kits, in case you need to self-quarantine at home.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, or PEMA, says this is not a time to panic and stock up on everything, but it’s a time to think ahead, and be ready if the coronavirus disrupts your life.

“There are some nuances or changes based on the emergency or crisis that you’re dealing with, but a lot of the contents are consistent,” said Randy Padfield, the director at PEMA.

When you’re dealing with the coronavirus, PEMA says have more food in the fridge and pantry than usual.

“People should not feel the urge to be able to do that, like we see with the winter storms, those types of things, but they should be cognizant,” said Padfield.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine tweeted that your kit should include: non-perishable food, bottled water, medications, a first aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries, warm clothing and baby and pet supplies.

We are urging all Pennsylvanians to be prepared for potential life disruptions. NOW is the time to restock your emergency kit. If you don't have a kit, build one and include these basic items ⤵️ #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0ur3lP8SYA — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) March 6, 2020

“Maybe you’ve got diapers and wipes if you have young kids,” said Mark Walters of York County Emergency Management.

Walters says your kit should be based on what your household needs in a two-week time period.

“Whatever that might be,” said Walters. “Maybe it’s a medicine supply, really anything you’re going need to leave the house for, you’re going to want to have in your house.”

“The coronavirus is a classic example of this, as there is really not a lot of therapeutic options other than treating the symptoms. So, having over-the-counter medications, fever relievers, things like that to be able to assist in those situations,” said Padfield.

You may have noticed hand sanitizer completely sold out at some stores.

PEMA says it usually it takes supply chains days to get caught up.

Emergency officials say this isn’t the time to buy things in bulk.

“The practical side of it is really identify the things you really need to have in an emergency kits, and then every time you go to the store, being able to purchase maybe one or two of those items to be able to set them aside,” said Padfield.

Ready PA has information about how specific more at-risk populations need to prepare.