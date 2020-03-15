Pa. Health Secretary stresses importance of mental health during coronavirus pandemic

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Constant updates and information about the novel coronavirus can be overwhelming. That’s why state leaders want to stress the importance of keeping your mental health in check and also make sure your children are handling the situation well.

There’s often talk about staying physically healthy and stopping the spread of the virus, but what needs more attention now is the stress and anxiety that can come with uncertainty.

“Stay calm, stay home and stay safe,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

While state leaders tell people not to panic, many are worried about how Covid-19 could affect themselves and their families, taking a toll on people’s mental health.

“As the commonwealth moves through this crisis, there are mental health resources available,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Saturday, Dr. Levine hammered that point home, pointing out it’s tough for adults to process this all, let alone children.

She suggests reminding kids that the best doctors and researchers across the nation are working hard to keep everyone safe.

“Give them some control. It’s a great time to have kids help you at home,” Levine said. “Give them some chores or jobs at home and make washing of the hands sort of part of a daily or very frequent ritual.”

Levine says it’s important to show them how to sneeze or cough into their sleeve.

She says to make sure they’re getting enough nutrition and enough sleep and watch for signs of stress and anxiety.

“Kids don’t always use words to express anxiety, but you can see physical signs, especially young children,” Levine said.

Some of those signs include things like being cranky, clinging to things, trouble sleeping and eating and being distracted.

Since all schools are closed, a lot of kids will be online. Levine says parents should monitor social media use, so kids aren’t believing rumors, but getting facts from reliable sources.

Above all, she says it’s important to be a good role model.

“If they see you staying calm, then they’re much more likely to stay calm,” Levine said. “If they see that you are not stigmatizing someone, then they won’t stigmatize that someone. And we want to make sure that they see you being supportive.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can contact the 24/7 crisis hotline by texting “PA” to 741-741.