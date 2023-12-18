(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has terminated its association with the Flagship Niagara League, ending a partnership that began in 1981.

According to sources, crew members of the U.S. Brig Niagara and staff members of the Flagship Niagara League (FNL) were informed that effective Dec. 31, 2023, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) will be taking control of the ship and most FNL staff members will be relieved of their duties.

The FNL, which is responsible for the Tall Ships Festival every three years, now has until the end of the year to move all its property from the Maritime Museum to the Bayfront Maritime Center. The FNL store at the museum will also be closed.

A limited group of crew members will keep their positions while working with the Erie Maritime Museum through the winter to keep the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard maintained. Some senior staff members will also keep their positions but with reduced hours.

Layoffs have already begun with three staff members being laid off on Dec. 15 with more coming before Christmas.

Kathleen Zawortniak, a former volunteer with the FNL, is now demanding a public meeting in January 2024 with the PHMC and northwest PA legislators to talk about the PHMC’s plans for the Niagara and has started a petition online.

Zawortniak said she’s concerned for the piece of local and national history and does not believe the PHMC has a plan for the ship.

“It seems there is no plan for what they’re going to be doing with her next, who is going to be the captain? Who is the shipwright? We’ve heard there is no winter maintenance planned, there is no sailing season next summer, she needs some significant work and as a concerned citizen, I would like to know what is happening with this important piece of American history,” Zawortniak said.

The Erie Maritime Museum is operated by the PHMC which also owns the U.S. Brig Niagara.

The FNL operated the Niagara under a 10-year operations agreement that expired in 2021 and the two organizations have been operating on a year-by-year continuing operating agreement of that expired deal since its initial expiration.

In that agreement, the FNL was responsible for maintaining, staffing, and operating the Niagara. The PHMC will now inherit those responsibilities if they do not choose a new organization to handle them.

The FNL is also responsible for operating the Lettie G. Howard which is a National Historic Landmark schooner and is owned by the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City who loaned the vessel to the FNL indefinitely.