PA lawmaker charged with stealing from charity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A state House representative from Philadelphia is facing charges after prosecutors accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a non-profit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction.

The charges were filed Wednesday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office against state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell and include perjury and theft.

Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell plans to plead guilty to the charges and has agreed to resign from office effective December 13.

Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from the non-profit, said Shapiro.

A criminal complaint details some of the spending, including $15,000 on clothing, $16,000 on trips, $2,000 on overdue car payments on her Porsche, and $20,000 on overdue mortgage payments.

A message was left with her lawyers Wednesday seeking comment. The 53-year-old Democrat won a special election in March for a west Philadelphia district. Johnson-Harrell is the first female Muslim member of the state House.