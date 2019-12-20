Pa. lawmakers bend the rules to find Christmas joy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Two lawmakers bent the rules to find Christmas joy at the capitol.

Dauphin County State Rep. Andrew Lewis and fellow Republican David Rowe of Union and Snyder counties were overcome by the holiday spirit Wednesday and came up with a plan.

The two lawmakers raced from the Main Rotunda to the east wing with a piano. They took it for a ride up an elevator and down a hallway.

They put it next to another piano in the Main Rotunda and dueled but in this battle everybody won.

They played Oh Holy Night together by the Capitol Christmas tree.

A video of the lawmakers’ hijinks was posted on their facebook pages and has received thousands of likes and comments.

Lewis and Rowe have known each other since they were kids.