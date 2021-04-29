Pa. long-term care workers lagging behind on vaccines

(WHTM) — More evidence has been provided that vaccine supply is no longer the biggest problem for long-term care facilities.

Instead, the problem has shifted to low demand.

While it is estimated that five out of every six facility residents in Pennsylvania are vaccinated, only half of the workers in those facilities can say the same.

The Department of Human Services is working with the Jewish Healthcare Foundation to improve that.

Nancy Zionts is the Chief Operating Officer of the JHF and she says, “There’s something holding them back from getting these vaccines. we have to meet them where they are. We have to try to figure out what it is that’s causing this hesitancy. if it’s a lack of information, how do we get it to them?”

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association says it’s also working to make sure employees have easy access to information and to the vaccines themselves.