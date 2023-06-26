Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis visited UE Local 506 members at the picket lines Monday evening, showing his and Governor Shapiro’s support of union workers.

Lt. Gov. Davis agreed with union members on strike that they deserve fair wages and signed a letter of support for UE Local 506 and 618, sending it to Wabtec executives.

He said he did so to let those executives know where the Commonwealth’s leadership stands on the situation.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a union and a good job can do for a family here in Pennsylvania and to have these workers on the front line fighting for their rights, fighting to make sure they have better wages and better staffing conditions, it’s paramount to all workers in our commonwealth. Every worker should have access to those same benefits and we’re sending a message here that workers are going to fight for the rights that they deserve,” said Davis.

The lieutenant governor added that the Shapiro-Davis administration will always support the best interests of Pennsylvania workers.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders also showed his support for union members in a tweet saying he “stands in strong solidarity with the locomotive manufacturing workers of UE Local 506 & 618 who voted to strike. If Wabtec can afford to spend $573 million on stock buybacks & pay its CEO $11.7 million last year, it can afford to treat its workers with dignity and respect.”