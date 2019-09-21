Pa officials warn of potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted disease confirmed in 3 counties

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Agriculture are warning the public about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted disease now confirmed in three counties.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is a virus carried by birds.

Officials said if a mosquito bites an infected bird it can then transmit the virus to humans, horses, and other birds.

Cases have been confirmed in Erie, Carbon, and Monroe counties.

EEE is considered to be one of the most serious mosquito-borne diseases in the United States because of its high mortality rate in horses and humans.

The confirmed cases of EEE were found in wild turkey, pheasants, and horses.

Symptoms of EEE

High fever (103º to 106ºF)

Stiff neck

Headache

Lack of energy

Tips to protect yourself

Use DEET-containing insect repellents

Cover exposed skin with lightweight clothing

Make sure window and door screens are in good condition

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Health