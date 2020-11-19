Pa. Secretary of health on COVID vaccines

Two coronavirus vaccines will be available soon, maybe even by the end of 2020.

Pfizzer’s vaccine will be available sooner than the Moderna vaccine, but Pfizzer’s has to be kept below 80 degrees while Moderna’s has to be kept refrigerated.

Both vaccines will be distributed in three phases; first to the critical population, followed by the rest of the vulnerable people who didn’t get it the first time around then to everyone else who wants it.

Pa. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine says they didn’t rush the science behind the vaccines.