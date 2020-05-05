Pa. senator wants state to not include nursing home cases in the community’s COVID-19 total count

LITITZ, Pa (WHTM) – Places like Luther Acres Healthcare Center in Lititz are adding to the count of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

A recent update shows they’ve had 33 positive cases of the virus among residents, which Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) points out isn’t helping Lancaster County move to the formula Governor Wolf set forth for reopening.

“Separating those kind of long term care facilities, or those types of facilities where they are contained and could spread easily, would absolutely have an impact on the numbers,” Martin said.

Martin is one of those asking the state to separate COVID-19 cases found in nursing homes from those in the community.

Martin told abc27 News that without separating the data some places are unfairly held hostage to wait for reopening.

“For Lancaster county over 80% of our deaths have occurred in a nursing home,” Martin stated.

Others, like Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, are quick to point out that only 25% of positive cases in the county from nursing homes.

“Nursing homes are not holding us hostage,” Sorace said. “They continue to be a very important place that we need to devote more resources to.”

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine pointed out that staff at the facilities go back and forth.

Sorace said any argument to not count them in a formula for reopening is playing the blame game.

“For us to really be blaming our nursing home facilities for where we are in terms of our case count is very misguided,” she said.

Levine has said right now there is no plan to separate the data.