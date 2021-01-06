Pa. State Police handing out COVID-19 information to travelers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), announced that state police officers will be distributing flyers with important COVID-19 mitigation information to travelers they encounter while on patrol.

The latest information from the Pa. Department of Health regarding current testing, quarantine, and masking requirements will be available in the state police mobile office system, starting this week. This will allow personnel to print flyers from inside their patrol vehicles using existing equipment.

“As some of the most visible employees of the commonwealth, the PSP has worked closely with the DOH throughout the pandemic to keep the public informed on the evolving COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” Colonel Evanchick says. “This is an extension of those educational efforts. Troopers will not proactively stop a vehicle to investigate quarantining and testing compliance, although enforcement is possible on a case-by-case basis.”

Officers will provide the flyers to motorists during commercial vehicle inspections, responses to disabled vehicles, traffic stops, crash investigations and other encounters.

State police personnel made more than 966,000 traffic-related public contacts in 2019.

“We are all safer at home. But if travel is necessary, you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance issued by the Department of Health,” says Colonel Evanchick. “And we can each do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and fellow travelers safer on the road by buckling up, slowing down, and never driving while impaired or distracted.”