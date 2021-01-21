Pa. Supreme Court rules Washington Township to transfer to Northern York County School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday, has granted a long-standing request by Washington Township to leave the Dover Area School District (DASD) and transfer to the Northern York County School District (NYCSD).

The change comes after several years of litigation and court decisions. A petition requesting the transfer was first filed by a group of people in Washington Township back in 2012.

Then, on June 4, 2020, the Commonwealth Court issued an order mandating the Pennsylvania Department of Education to allow Washington Township to secede from the DASD and become part of NYCSD.

Finally, on Wednesday, the Pa. Supreme Court denied the DASD’s appeal resulting in Washington Township becoming part of NYCSD. The decision affects approximately 220 students and will take effect as early as this coming fall.