Pa. Supreme Court to review statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases

HARRISBURG, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is taking up a case on whether to allow victims of child sexual abuse to pursue lawsuits despite the statute of limitations.



In June, a lower court allowed Renee Rice to sue the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese.



Rice claims she was abused by a priest when she was a child and that her case has been cited by other victims in court to support their own claims.

Last year, The Supreme Court ruled that Renee Rice could pursue her claim of fraudulent concealment against the church. According to Renee, church officials remained silent about a priest who she says molested her.

last year, state lawmakers erased time limits for future child sex abuse victims but currently does not allow victims to sue after a certain amount of time has passed.