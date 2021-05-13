Pa. takes another step towards law enforcement reform and accountability

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly a year after calls for law enforcement reform from Governor Tom Wolf, three committees will be tasked with investigating police-involved shootings, instances of racial or ethnic discrimination and lower-level uses of force.

The announcement came Thursday from the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission (LECAC) following a string of police-involved shootings that rocked the nation.

“Establishing these committees will help assure the citizens of Pennsylvania that incidents are handled with accountability, transparency, and integrity,” said Deputy State Inspector General and Commission Chairman, Sha S. Brown.

Concerns raised by residents, leaders of black communities and Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus members prompted Wolf’s executive order.

Moving forward, committees will review completed investigations and determine if they were prompt, fair and complete.

In addition, they will determine whether findings or discipline were reasonable and decide whether any training deficiencies exist.

“Reviewing investigations and recommending modifications to policies, procedures, and training is critical to preventing future tragedies,” added Brown.