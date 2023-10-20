(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate for the month of September set a new record low at 3.4%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday reported Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4% in September 2023, setting a new record low (records date back to January 1976).

The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

According to the report, Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 2,000 over the month.

Resident employment rose by 2,000 from August and unemployment fell by 4,000.

The report details Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 8,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,171,600 in September. This was the ninth consecutive month that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from August in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,100), which rose to a record high. Three other supersectors also reached all-time highs in September.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 148,700 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+54,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.