Hundreds of Palestinian Protesters gathered outside the Jewish-owned ‘Goldie Falafel restaurant in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a conservative Jew, denounced the protest, calling it, “a blatant act of antisemitism, not a peaceful protest.”

In a tweet on X (Twitter), Shapiro continued, saying “A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

In a later post, Shapiro stated that he reached out to Chef Mike Solomonov, owner of Goldie Falafel, to offer support. “I’ve communicated tonight with @Mike_Solomonov and his team at Goldie to share our support and Lori and I look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon.

Congressman Brandon Boyle called out the hate, saying, “I can’t believe I even have to say this but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish-owned is despicable. Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate.”

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman commented on the antisemitism, saying, ” They could be protesting Hamas. They could be protesting Hamas’ systematic rape of Israeli women and girls or demanding the remaining hostages be immediately released. Instead, they targeted a Jewish restaurant. It’s pathetic and rank antisemitism.”

This protest came after the ‘Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition’ called for a rally on Facebook saying, ” Join us this Sunday for one of the biggest demonstrations in Philly as we flood the streets to stand with Gaza and Palestine. A temporary pause is not what we asked for, we demand a complete end to the siege on Gaza and an end to the U.S complicity with Israel.”

‘The Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition’ has not released any public comments after this protest.

In this video obtained by Newsnation, protesters could be seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

This all comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.