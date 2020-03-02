Palmyra teacher arrested with child pornography was a special ed instructor

The investigation began in the fall of 2019 after a local police department received a tip about child porn on social media.

Police were able to trace the account back to Andrew Eberhart’s residence.

In January, police got a warrant and searched Eberhart’s electronic devices which uncovered multiple images of child porn. Five local victims were identified.

According to court paperwork, Eberhart admitted to police that he requested the victims send nude photos and many of the minor victims were from Cedar Crest High School and middle school, where he was also a volunteer basketball coach.

During interviews, several victims told police the fake social media account was relentless in requests for photos and would send nude female photos to elicit a response.

After a search of Eberhart’s home was conducted in January, both Palmyra and Cedar Crest school districts suspended Eberhart.

Both school districts say they conduct thorough background checks on all employees before hiring.