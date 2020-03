GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The parents of five children who were nearly struck by a train last month while taking pictures are now facing charges.

The Chambersburg Daily Heral Mail reports, Albert and Brenda Horst were charged with reckless endangerment and trespassing.

Last month a railroad camera in Greencastle operated by Virtual Railfan captured the family walking on the tracks for several minutes before a young girl spots the train and everyone runs.