Parents of Waynesboro boy accused of killing brother now facing charges

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The parents of a 13-year-old who police said shot and killed his 9-year-old brother are now facing charges themselves.

Thirty-four-year-old Mark Snyder and 33-year-old Stacey Wright Snyder are both facing felony child endangerment charges for leaving loaded guns in their home unsupervised, police said.

The couple has five children — ages 7 to 13 — who police said were put in danger by the firearms. This came to a head on July 8, when investigators say Brayden Wright shot and killed his 9-year-old brother with one of these guns while playing a game of cops and robbers.

According to court documents, Brayden was frustrated with his younger brother when he was not paying attention during the game, so he shot him in the head with a gun that he retrieved from the center console of a couch in the family’s home.

Brayden is still being held without bail at the Franklin County Jail. His parents are now going through the same system. Wayne Snyder was given a $100,000 bail. Stacey Wright Snyder was given $75,000.