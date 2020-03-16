Parents prepare for kids off school, municipal buildings close

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Health officials continue to urge everyone to practice social distancing.

Many schools, businesses, and municipalities are following suit by closing or limiting services.

Information and guidelines about the new coronavirus seem to be changing as fast as skaters go by at the Steelton Skate Park.

“We just went to Miami, Florida and we were wiping down all the armrests and stuff on the plane and washing our hands a lot,” said Jeremiah Jeffries. “You’ve got to take precaution. It is becoming more serious.”

Jeffries’ 11-year-old son won’t have school for the next two weeks, but he’ll still have to work.

“So we all gotta kind of find babysitter and stuff like that, so it makes it a little complicated, but it’s nothing I can’t figure out,” Jeffries said.

While his son rides his scooter at the park, for now, there will be some learning going on.

“They’re actually doing some send home assignments, but obviously he’s happy about not going to school,” Jeffries said.

For some families that’s a problem, especially in a district like Steelton, where a lot of kids rely on free or reduced lunches.

“We did reach out to Travis Waters with the school district to let him know that we are here and we offered to assist in feeding children, maybe lunches or anything they need assistance with,” said Brian Proctor, borough council president.

Schools do have the option to distribute meals at no cost while schools are closed.

Proctor says the district is meeting tomorrow to figure out how they’ll accomplish that.

Steelton Borough, like many municipalities in the midstate, is closing its doors until further notice.

“We thought it was in the best interest of the residents as well as borough staff to keep contact limited,” said Anne Shambaugh, borough manager. “That’s why we closed the borough building to outside employees. Only essential staff will be in there.”

It’s a change in routine, but health officials say the less contact the better, helping prevent the further spread of the virus.

In Steelton, they’ll still be answering emails and phone calls and have a dropbox in the back of the building for bill payments.

A lot of townships and boroughs are doing the same. It’s best to check with your municipality to see how this situation is being handled.