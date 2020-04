HARRISBURG, Pa, Passover, and Easter will not be celebrated in churches throughout the Midstate this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Be sure to contact your local place of worship to see if any of their services will stream online to watch safely from your own home.



Tune in to watch a special presentation from the Harrisburg Diocese for their Good Friday Mass Wednesday, April 10 at 3 – 4 p.m. and Easter Sunday Mass this Sunday, April 12 at 1- 2 p.m.