GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gone but never forgotten. That’s how actors described this Battle of Gettysburg reenactment, remembering people and events that changed this country.

“This was more than just a small town in Pennsylvania where some battle happened this was a momentous occasion in history which actually helped cause the freedom of others,” said Jason Smith of the Patriots Of Civil War Association Reenactment.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, a turning point in the Civil War, and members of the Patriots Of Civil War Association are reenacting those crucial moments.

“It’s a better understanding of what happened back then because it’s very hard to pick up like looking up stuff and figuring out what really happened it’s good just to show it and open it up to everybody, we do all the research, and we give you all the facts,” said Brenden Litwiller, Civilian Actor for the Patriots Of Civil War Association.

McPherson’s Ridge, Bloody Wheat Field and The Angle and Pickets Charge are just a few scenes families will see reminding them of the importance of this town.

“I think driving past the battlefield every day you just kind of get used to it and you forget that that stuff happened here you just think of it as a tourist town and everything else, but you forget how many people actually did lose their lives and that’s what tragedy that happened right here,” said Mekaela Carter, a civilian coordinator.

And for some people, it’s about educating others.

“On top of that is just being able to be a living historian and educate the public about what the Battle of Gettysburg was what happened here why it happened and the significance of this event,” said Smith.