Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are asking for public assistance in finding Emahn Weedon, who was involved in the shooting on the first block of Dewey Street.

Weedon was with, recently arrested, Shavar Pough when they were approached by two people. One of them pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot Pough several times but only hit him once in the foot. Pough fired back several shots as everyone ran in opposite directions.