Paxtang Cemetery urges families to stop releasing balloons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local cemetery says grieving families aren’t following the rules. Now, other families are paying the price.

“My parents, my son is down in serenity gardens,” said Beverly Bosak of Middletown.

Bosak has several family members buried at Paxtang Cemetery. She visits every day.

“My daddy purchased these lots here back in 1972,” said Bosak.

Bosak was one of many upset to see more than a dozen balloons stuck in a 100-foot pine tree.

“It was ugly,” said Bosak. “It’s so peaceful and serene in here and to see something like that, it just takes away from the loveliness of the cemetery.”

Community members donated nearly $300 to hire a crew to get the balloons and their strings removed Sunday.

The cemetery in Paxtang borough has a “no balloons” sign right at the entrance.

But the owners say, people aren’t listening.

“We just wanted to bring everyone’s awareness to why we say no balloons,” said Alesia Skinner, the owner and CEO of Paxtang Cemetery. “It’s very expensive for us to get them out, but when they into the trees, they also hurt the wildlife.”

Paxtang Cemetery has twelve acres of woods, many of which aren’t accessible by the road. So the owners say a lot of the time, it’s impossible to get balloons out of high trees.

“Much like you wouldn’t take this balloon and throw it on the ground, because it would be considered litter, that’s actually what you’re doing though when you’re releasing them into the air, because eventually what goes up must come down,” said Skinner.

Bosak says there are other ways to grieve and show respect, while still following the rules.

“A nice big brick, and then it has styrofoam in it, and it’s nice in the wintertime because it wont blow away,” said Bosak.

Paxtang Cemetery has been around for more than 120 years.