A few pedestrian involved crashes in the midstate.

The first occurred in lower Paxton Township. The pedestrian was struck in the 5100 block of Jonestown Road and caused traffic to back up.

Two other crashes were reported in Cumberland County last night.

The first one in Shippensburg near South Washington and East Neff Streets. The person was hit around 6 p.m.

Then around 6:40 another person was struck in East Pennsboro along Erford Road.

The coroner was not called to any of these crashes.