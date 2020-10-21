Pedestrian struck, killed on the Carlisle Pike

NEW KINGSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township Police say a man was struck and killed by a tractor without a trailer at the intersection of the Carlisle Pike and North Locust Point Road.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The driver told officers he did not see the pedestrian, police said.

Cumberland County dispatchers got the call just after 4 a.m.

Investigators are still collecting evidence.

Some lanes are blocked off, but the Carlisle Pike remains accessible in both directions.

Silver Spring Township Police, New Kingstown Fire Company and the Cumberland County Coroner are at the scene.