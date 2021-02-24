Penn Manor SD considering expanded summer school option to help students falling behind

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Officials with the Penn Manor School District say virtual learning was a way to engage students when the pandemic started.

Now, the district is one of those saying virtual learning is a reason why some students are being left behind academically.

“We’re seeing a slight decline in students’ performance in grades,” Dr. Philip Gale, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education in the Penn Manor School District, said. “That’s including failures and students not doing as well as they historically have.”

The Penn Manor School District is now one of many districts considering an expanded summer school option to keep students on grade level.

“A couple of years ago we moved to virtual recovery programs and for the upcoming year we see that most likely we’ll be making efforts to have that type of program be in-person,” Gale said.

Summer school is not a new concept, but it is looked at as an attractive option for districts that are seeing more and more students fall behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eastern Lancaster County School District is also considering expanded summer school options.

However, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Robert Hollister, said they’re also helping students who are falling behind with remedial efforts.

“I know many of the other school districts in this county have begun remediation efforts trying to catch learners up (too),” Hollister said.

Experts say it will take more than a summer to help some students who have fallen behind because of virtual learning. That’s why some districts say expanded summer school options could be around for years to come.