HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announces the following temporary closures of the COVID-19 testing sites at the PA College and Clipper Magazine Stadium

Both testing sites closed early on Thursday, April 9 due to high winds and thunderstorms. The testing sites closed at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 10.

Both testing sites will be closed on Sunday, April 12 for the Easter holiday and reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 13.