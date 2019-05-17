Penn St. QB Tommy Stevens announces transfer to Mississippi State

Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens is transferring to Mississippi State, he announced on Friday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a Bulldog,” Stevens said in a statement he posted to his Twitter page

Stevens, once considered Trace McSorley’s successor, entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal last month.

He was 24-for-41 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in 23 career games played.

He graduated from Penn State in December and will be eligible to play his final season this fall.

“We look forward to Tommy joining our team and completing his final year of eligibility as a Mississippi State Bulldog,” Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead said. “Tommy is very talented and will be an excellent addition to our roster. He will have the opportunity to compete at quarterback this season.”