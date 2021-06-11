Penn State All-Sports Museum to reopen, after 15-month closure

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — Located at Beaver Stadium, the Penn State All-Sports Museum is set to reopen, July 6, after COVID-19, forced it to close last year.

The Penn State All-Sports Museum opened in 2002 and honors the achievements of the men and women who have built the proud tradition of the Penn State Athletic teams.

“After a long 15 months, we are thrilled to be able to welcome the public back to the All-Sports Museum and to continue our mission of sharing and preserving Penn State’s athletic past,” museum director, Ken Hickman said, in a press release.

The museum will reopen from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is free, however, donations are accepted and appreciated. The donation is $5 donation for adults and $3 for children, students and seniors.

Those interested in guided tours or stadium tours should contact the museum office at 814-865-0044.

In honor of the reopening, the museum will feature Unbeaten & Uncrowned: 11 Teams 100 Years as a special exhibition. The exhibition will honor the 11 Nittany Lions football teams who went undefeated in the years following their 1887 inaugural season.

For more information on other events to be held at the museum or general information, visit the museum website.