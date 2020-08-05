Penn State football releases 2020 schedule, announces Big Ten medical protocols

Penn State head coach James Franklin leads his team onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State, along with the rest of the Big Ten Conference, announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule on Wednesday morning, as well as a list of medical protocols the league will follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Nittany Lions will open the year at home on September 5 against Northwestern and will finish the regular season schedule on November 21 at Illinois. The schedule features two off weeks a month apart (October and November 14).

The first official AP rankings have not come out, but the NCAA’s website ranks Penn State eighth in the nation. The first ranked game the Nittany Lions will play will be at Michigan on September 19.

If Penn State qualifies, the Big Ten Championship will be played on December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A long list of medical protocols has also been been released for all fall sports. Weekly testing will be required for all sports, and higher contact sports like football will test at least twice a week. The full list of protocols can be found here on the school’s athletics website.

The team is coming off a Cotton Bowl victory and a No. 10 ranking in the final College Football Playoff poll.