Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey enters transfer portal

News

by: Rosie Langello

Posted:

The Penn State bench, including Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey (10), celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Penn State defeated Purdue 88-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WTAJ) — According to 247Sports and other reports, Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He originally played quarterback at Villanova, transferred to Penn State to play basketball but didn’t see much playing time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

