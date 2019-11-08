Penn State Health to hold topping off ceremony for new West Shore facility

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The final beam of the Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center will be put in place during a topping off ceremony.

The new facility is being built in the Wentwork Corporate Center at Good Hope and Wertzville Roads in Hampden Township. It set to open in the summer of 2021.

When complete, the hospital will be a 300,000 square foot building with 108 inpatient beds, an emergency department, and will feature other services.

The project is expected to bring about 600 jobs.

Once the hospital is open, 650 people will work there with that amount set to increase to about 1,000 employees over the first three years.

The medical center is about a mile away from rival medical system UPMC Pinnacle’s West Shore Hospital and five miles from Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Penn State Health recently signed a letter of intent to acquire the Holy Spirit System. The deal is still in its early stages.

Leaders at Penn State Health said they plan to move forward with both facilities but don’t know what kind of changes will happen in the future.

Friday’s topping off ceremony is set to start at 10:30 a.m.