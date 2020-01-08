Live Now
Penn State men’s basketball falls to Rutgers

by: Rosie Langello

(WTAJ) — The Penn State men’s basketball team fell to Rutgers Tuesday night in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights ended the Nittany Lions five game win streak beating them 72-61.

Myreon Jones led the team with 21 points followed by Mike Watkins with 17. Lamar Stevens got into foul trouble again and got his fourth foul with about 3 minutes left in the game.

Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. led his team with 22 points.

The Nittany Lions return home for their game against Wisconsin on Saturday. Tip off is at 2:15pm.

