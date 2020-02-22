Penn State THON 2020

CENTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual dance marathon to fight childhood cancer is going on right now.

When Ryder Getchis was 10 he was diagnosed with a germinoma brain tumor cancer and now he is helping other kids battling cancer. He makes Ryder Smile Packages, and they are pillowcases filled with socks, blankets, games, kindles, snacks and any other little bit of comfort that helped Ryder through his battle with cancer.

The most inspiring parts of THON is getting to meet the four diamonds families, and meeting kids like Ryder that wants to remind other kids that no one fights alone.