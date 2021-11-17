Penn State Health Life Lion looking to hire emergency medical technicians

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Life Lion has launched its own in-house training program to recruit, train, and hire new EMTs.

The four-month training program will take place at the Penn State EMS facility in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. When the program is completed, trained EMTs will have a job with Penn State Health Life Lion.

Life Lion EMTs will have the opportunity to build experience working in EMS and eventually use Penn State’s health system educational benefits offered to employees. Life Lion EMTs have gone on to become paramedics, nurses, physicians, and administrative roles within Penn State Health.

For more information about the program and Life Lion in general, click here.