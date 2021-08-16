Penn State women’s soccer tops Big Ten in preseason coaches poll

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 18th year in a row, the Penn State women’s soccer team has been selected as the favorite to win the 2021 Big Ten Conference championship, according to an annual preseason poll of the conference head coaches.

As defending Big Ten champions, the Nittany Lions are coming off of their 20th regular-season championship in program history. Under head coach Erica Dambach, the Nittany Lions won 11 Big Ten regular-season championships and four Big Ten tournaments. The two-time National Coach of the Year led Penn State to its first national championship in program history and a national runner-up finish in 2012.

Dambach enters the season with 231 wins and 14 consecutive NCAA Penn State appearances. Last season, Penn State advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament, marking the eighth time in the last 10 seasons the Nittany Lions have advanced to at least the third round of the tournament.

The Nittany Lions open the 2021 season on Thursday, August 19 against UMass at Jeffrey Field.