PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver licenses and permits

FILE – In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seats and aisles are empty as seen through the window of the closed Penndot Drivers License Center in Butler, Pa. Some owners who got their money said they’re now feeling more confident about being able to retain their employees after businesses closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday PennDOT announced that they have extended the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through February 22, 2021.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through February 22, 2021.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31, 2020.