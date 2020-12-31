PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver licenses and permits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday PennDOT announced that they have extended the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through February 22, 2021.
The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through February 22, 2021.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31, 2020.
TOP STORIES
- Restrictions on restaurants, gyms, extracurricular activities to ease Monday
- York City Council passed budget, avoids government shutdown
- Local EMS workers overcome challenges to get Covid vaccine
- New COVID-19 variant found in California
- Senate will formally debate whether to override Trump’s defense bill veto