PennDOT offering free IDs for Pa. homeless community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians who are homeless are now able to get a free photo ID or renewal of a photo ID at PennDOT drivers license centers throughout the state.

This is a result of Act 131, legislation Governor Tom Wolf signed into law last year.

For those experiencing homelessness, applications are available in person and all applicants must meet other requirements.

“All Pennsylvanians deserve access to the basic needs we all have: adequate food, safe housing, quality health care and clean water. Eliminating barriers to basic needs for individuals experiencing homelessness is simply the right thing to do,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “I applaud the General Assembly, Governor Wolf and PennDOT for their collaboration on a project that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians.”

For more information, visit DMV.pa.gov.