(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place.

While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet could be a sheet of ice. Extra caution should be used when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

ROAD RESTRICTIONS:

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180

I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood

The entire length of I-99

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at Noon on Wednesday, January 25 in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border

I-84, entire length

I-380, entire length

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

Restrictions can also be found via the 511PA website where motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts.

511PA is also available as an app for iPhone and Android, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.