PennDOT – Work This Weekend at Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road Intersection

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Work This Weekend at Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road Intersection Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a weekend closure is planned for Haines Road on the north side of the intersection with Mount Rose Avenue (Route 124) near the City of York in Spring Garden Township, York County.

The northern leg of Haines Road will be closed at the intersection from approximately 8 PM Friday, July 17, to 6 AM Monday, July 20, so the west side of the Mount Rose Avenue can be constructed. A detour will be in place using Route 462, Route 24 and Route 124. Mount Rose Avenue will be reduced to a single lane under flagging during these operations.

Motorists traveling north on Haines Road from points south of Mount Rose Avenue will be able to make left and right turns at the intersection. However, through movements to the north side of Mount Rose Avenue will be prohibited.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve-Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.