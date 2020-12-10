Pennie leader: health marketplace enrollments “exceeding expectations”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With five days remaining until a Dec. 15 deadline to sign up for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 31-thousand Pennsylvanians have become first-time enrollees in the healthcare marketplace coverage, said Zachary Sherman, executive director of Pennie, as the marketplace is known.

Another 270,000 have renewed coverage, he told media today, adding “we’re in line with our expectations of how we want this open enrollment to go, or exceeding those expectations.”

Last year, about 330,000 people signed up for marketplace coverage, he said. That’s more than the number who have signed up so far, but Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania’s insurance commissioner — speaking at the same briefing — said that’s typical.

“The days leading up to the deadline are always the biggest days,” Altman said.

Sherman said average premiums have dropped 3 percent for 2021 compared to 2020.

This is the first year when Pennsylvanians are using the commonwealth’s own exchange, found at pennie.com, rather than the federal healthcare.gov site. Pennsylvania is now one of 15 states, plus Washington, D.C., not relying on healthcare.gov. (healthcare.gov now redirects Pennsylvanians to the Pennie site.)

Thursday was “Get Covered 2021 Pennsylvania Day,” based on a proclamation signed previously by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., (D-Pennsylvania), speaking earlier in the day, encouraged Pennsylvanians to find coverage at pennie.com rather than being tempted by cheaper “junk plans,” as he called them, which don’t comply with marketplace requirements to — for example — accept people who have pre-existing conditions.

Marketplace coverage is generally intended for people who don’t receive coverage through an employer or Medicare. Pennsylvanians who miss the Dec. 15 deadline will have one more opportunity to enroll by Jan. 15 for coverage beginning Feb. 1.