HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The organization is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. by turning the State Capitol East Wing Fountain pink.

According to the Coalition every day, 38 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania.

When detected at its earliest stages, the 5-year survival rate for breast cancer is over 90 percent.

“The pink fountain is a site of celebration for all breast cancer survivors and thrivers living in Pennsylvania, a place of reflection for the Pennsylvanians we have lost to breast cancer and a symbol of hope that, together, we are working to find a cure for breast cancer now, so our daughters don’t have to,” said the Coalition.

This event is free and open to the public. The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is proud to partner

with the PA Dairymen’s Association in offering free pink, strawberry milkshakes to attendees.