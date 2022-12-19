(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of State offers information and allows users to conduct Pennsylvania business entity searches online.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations has a searchable database that is available online.

The business entity search is free for people to look up a business. You can also file a business, reserve a business entity, and request a business entity subsistence/other certificates.

According to the Department of State, the records may only be accessed by the correct entity name or entity number, and not by the business officer or owner’s name.

Businesses listed in the database are not indexed by type, tax or Federal I.D. Number, purpose or business address.

The Department of State’s records also do not reflect the officer’s addresses, stockholders, business phone numbers, or any tax information.

More information on the Pennsylvania business database can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations maintains the records repository of more than 3 million companies that conduct business in Pennsylvania.

They also offer the ability to conduct online filings, order certificates/copies online, conduct UCC filing searches, and search the OFAC sanctions list.

You can contact the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling (717) 787-1057 for business information. For information on charities call (717) 783-1720.