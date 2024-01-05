Corry, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A fundraiser was held for the newly established scholarship honoring a fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper and Corry native.

A charity event being called, “Hoops, Hope and Honor” was held at Corry High School Thursday evening in memory of Jacques Rougeau Jr., who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Raffles, shirts and donations as well as concession sales went towards the fund.

“This is the type of thing that he would’ve loved to have seen,” said Chad Sutton, Rougeau’s basketball head coach in high school. “It’s nice what they’re doing for a scholarship that’s going to go on to benefit someone else in a situation and I think that Jay is looking down and truly enjoying that.”

Rougeau’s family was recognized before the games Thursday and given framed jerseys that he wore in high school.