Pennsylvania Farm Show offers beer tasting for the first time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This is the first year people can taste beer at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Thousands of visitors took advantage of the free samples Saturday.

A different brewery will be at the booth in the Main Hall each day of the week-long event.

“We use a lot of local ingredients too in a lot of our scratch beers,” said Valerie Delligatti, who works in the lab at Troegs. “It’s just sort of more of a homegrown feeling. Supporting craft beer in general is good for the industry as a whole.”

“We like to try different beer,” said Austen Zeigler of Fleetwood. “We’re all for it.”

It’s part of the effort to support the growing craft brew industry, which generates $5.78 billion dollars for the state’s economy.

“They love craft beer,” said Shannon Powers, the press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. “They want to meet the person who made it and they want locally sourced items.”

People are learning about the brewing process and different options they can try.

The Department of Agriculture says there are more than 350 craft breweries in the state, making PA number one in the U.S. for craft beer production.

Next year, breweries will be allowed to sell beer at the show.

“It’s an opportunity for hops growers, for other grain growers for growing, for farmers who wanted to have agrotourism draw on their farm, maybe open a craft brewery on their farm as a tourist attraction,” said Powers.

This year is the first that cider is allowed to be sold.

On display are some of the winners of the 2020 Farm Show Beer Competition.

“262 breweries from across the state entered this year. Last year we had 150, so we had a huge increase,” said Powers.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the first, second and third-place winners in each category are:

Light Lagers and Ales

FYT Pils- Warwick Farm Brewing, Jamison, Bucks County Ja’ Crispy- Pour Man’s Brewing Company, Ephrata, Lancaster County Lucha Gorda- Lavery Brewing Company, Erie, Erie County

Amber Lager

Red Flannel Logger Amber Lager- Aldus Brewing Company, Hanover, York County Trail Ale- New Trail Brewing Company, Williamsport, Lycoming County Oktoberfest- Swashbuckler Brewing Company, Manheim, Lancaster County

Dark Lager

Troegenator Double Bock- Troegs Independent Brewing Company, Hershey, Dauphin County Black Forest- Desperate Times Brewery, Carlisle, Cumberland County The Easton Assassinator- Two Rivers Brewing Company, Easton, Northampton County

Wheat Beer

Fluffhead – Ever Grain Brewing Company, Camp Hill, Cumberland County Dunkelweisse – Swashbuckler Brewing Company, Manheim, Lancaster County 100 Acres Hefeweizen – The Millworks Brewery

Pale Ale

Freeman’s Pub Ale – Two Rivers Brewing Company, Easton, Northampton County Winter Haze – Dock Street Brewery South LLC, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County Tailgate Sipper – Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Palmyra, Lebanon County

IPA (<7.5% abv)

Jason Hates It IPA – Aldus Brewing Company, Hanover, York County Hazy Grey & Underway – Olde Bedford Brewing Company, Bedford, Bedford County Largemouth IPA – Wallenpaup Brewing Company, Hawley, Wayne County

IPA (>7.5% abv)

Double Dulachand – Lavery Brewing Company, Erie, Erie County 7/62- Tattered Flag, Middletown, Dauphin County Perpetual IPA – Troegs Independent Brewing Company, Hershey, Dauphin County

Specialty IPA

Pearl O’ My Eye – Bent Run Brewing Company, Lander, Warren County Black Market – Pour Man’s Brewing Company, Ephrata, Lancaster County 1794 Red Rye- Olde Bedford Brewing Company, Bedford, Bedford County

Stout (American or English Styles)

Sunrise Surprise – Rotunda Brewing Company, Annville, Lebanon County Texas Oil Tycoon – Warwick Farm Brewing, Jamison, Bucks County Prince of Clouds – Bald Birds Brewing Company- Audubon, Montgomery County

Porters (American or English Styles)

Man Full of Trouble Porter- Dock Street Brewery South LLC, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County Snow Flyer – Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg, Union County Low Coconut Porter – Big Bottom Brewery, Dillsburg, York County

Belgian-Style

Gold Leopard – Lavery Brewing Company, Erie, Erie County Konig De Quad – Appalachia Brewing Company, Harrisburg, Dauphin County Vitners Reserve Gewve2traminer 2019 – Warwick Farm Brewing, Jamison, Bucks County

Kettle Sour

Appie I “Pearly” Know Ya – Big Bottom Brewery, Dillsburg, York County Berry Funny – Pour Man’s Brewing Company, Ephrata, Lancaster County My Name is Red Dewberry- Allegheny City Brewing Company, Pittsburg, Allegheny County

Mixed Fermentation Sour

Rayleigh – Free Will Brewing Company, Perkasie, Bucks County Wild King – Dock Street Brewery South LLC, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County Eclectic Chair – Free Will Brewing Company, Perkasie, Bucks County

Barrel-Aged

Rum Barrr Aged Maple Mistress – Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Kutztown, Berks County Ralphios – Free Will Brewing Company, Perkasie, Bucks County Hegemony Anniversary Reserve – Boniface Craft Brewing Company, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Fruit, Herb, Vegetable