EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re ready to get your ticket to outdoor adventure for the next year, start gearing up by purchasing your 2024 Pennsylvania fishing license, permits, and gift vouchers.

Starting December 1, fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers for the 2024 season can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, you can also use the FishBoatPA app, or by visiting one of 700 retail license issuing agents.

2024 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from December 1, 2023, through December 31, 2024.

Below you can find important 2024 fishing dates to keep in mind:

March 30, 2024 – Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day

December 1 (2023) – 2024 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses, permits, and vouchers on sale

April 6, 2024 – Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season

November 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024 – Mandatory Life Jacket Requirement in effect

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

The PA Fish & Boat Commission notes in the 2024 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button. This year’s button features a navy blue background with a golden yellow keystone design.

In 2024, a limited-edition production of 10,000 buttons will be produced, and customers will receive a randomly numbered button between 00001-10000.

Officials say the buttons are not issued at the time of purchase and will be mailed to the buyer.